Das Nachrichtenportal für Brandenburg
Startseite Märkische Onlinezeitung - MOZ.de

Die erfolgreichsten Filme 2017

Fack Ju Göhte 3
Fack Ju Göhte 3 © Foto: dpa/Verleih
dpa / 26.12.2017, 14:59 Uhr
Berlin (dpa) Die meistbesuchten Kinofilme des Jahres 2017 in Deutschland nach Stand vom 13. November:

1. Fack Ju Göhte 3 (4,75 Millionen Besucher)

2. Ich - Einfach unverbesserlich (3D) (4,61 Millionen Besucher)

3. Fifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (3,45 Millionen Besucher)

4. Die Schöne und das Biest (3,40 Millionen Besucher)

5. Fast & Furious 8 (3,24 Millionen Besucher)

6. ES (3,11) Millionen Besucher)

7. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (2,66 Millionen Besucher)

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2,50 Millionen Besucher)

9. Baywatch (1,97 Millionen Besucher)

10. Boss Baby (1,97 Millionen Besucher)

Leserforum

Um einen Kommentar zu schreiben, melden Sie sich bitte oben rechts an. Falls Sie noch keinen Login haben, registrieren Sie sich bitte.

Alle Leserkommentare geben ausschließlich die persönlichen Ansichten und Meinungen des Autors wieder und sind keine redaktionelle Meinungsäußerung. Für die Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit der Inhalte übernimmt die Redaktion keinerlei Gewähr.

Ihr Kommentar zum Thema

Kommentartitel
Name
(öffentlich sichtbar)
Email
(wird nicht veröffentlicht)
(Ihr Name wird auch in der Zeitung veröffentlicht. Die Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.)

Lesen Sie auch ...

Helene Fischer mit ihrem Album «Helene Fischer» legte den erfolgreichsten Start der letzten 15 Jahre hin.
Baden-Baden

Das waren die Hits bisher: Ed Sheeran liegt vorne

«Yellow» heißt das Kunstwerk des amerikanischen Künstlers Nathan Sawaya.
Hamburg

Nathan Sawaya baut Kunstwerke aus Legosteinen

Chris Pratt bei der Premiere von «Jurassic World» in Hollywood.
New York

«Jurassic World» spielt halbe Milliarde Dollar ein

RegionalÜber unsWeitere AngeboteWeiteresPartner
© 2017 MOZ.de Märkisches Medienhaus GmbH & Co. KG