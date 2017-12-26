Die erfolgreichsten Filme 2017

1. Fack Ju Göhte 3 (4,75 Millionen Besucher)
2. Ich - Einfach unverbesserlich (3D) (4,61 Millionen Besucher)
3. Fifty Shades of Grey - Gefährliche Liebe (3,45 Millionen Besucher)
4. Die Schöne und das Biest (3,40 Millionen Besucher)
5. Fast & Furious 8 (3,24 Millionen Besucher)
6. ES (3,11) Millionen Besucher)
7. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge (2,66 Millionen Besucher)
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2,50 Millionen Besucher)
9. Baywatch (1,97 Millionen Besucher)
10. Boss Baby (1,97 Millionen Besucher)
Leserforum
Ihr Kommentar zum Thema