The City Hostel Berlin is pictured in Berlin on January 28, 2020. - Offering cheap beds for backpackers just a stone’s throw from Checkpoint Charlie, the "City Hostel" in central Berlin is the unlikely subject of a legal dispute over payments to North Korea. On January 28, 2020, a German court will address whether the hostel in the heart of the German capital violates international sanctions against the regime of dictator Kim Jong Un. Opened in 2007, the hostel allegedly pays the embassy -- and therefore the North Korean regime -- around 38,000 euros a month to use the five-story building. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) © Foto: ODD ANDERSEN